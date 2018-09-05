Tom Brady Opens Up About Patriots Drama, Offseason Absence In ‘Tom Vs. Time’ Epilogue

The final installment of “Tom vs. Time” dropped Wednesday, giving New England Patriots fans a glimpse into Tom Brady’s psyche in the months following Super Bowl LII.

In an interview that was taped in August, the 41-year-old quarterback opened up about his decision to skip the voluntary portion of the Patriots’ offseason program in order to spend more time with his wife and three young children.

“When I look at probably the last six months, it’s been the first time that I’ve taken a little break from what I’ve done and what’s been cyclical and monotonous,” Brady said. “But I just think I needed something different this year, and my family needed something different. I’ve got to be able to spend enough time with them, because I want to, because you’ve got to see them grow, you’ve got to see them grow up, you’ve got to be there for them.

“And I think in general, kids want to know you care about them, and they need your time and energy. And if they’re not going to get it from August through January, then they’ve got to get it from February through July, or else I’m not doing my job as a parent. And I think being able to be available to them in ways that I never have been is something that I’m never going to regret.”

Brady also addressed the numerous reports of friction within the Patriots organization, saying he could not care less about outside criticism.

“If I’m going to do something at this point, it’s going to be because I enjoy it,” he said. “The last couple of years, a lot of parts about football weren’t enjoyable when they should have been. Some of it was my approach, and I think anytime you’re together with people for a long period of time, relationships ebb and flow, and I think people are just looking for something to write and talk about. They wanted to talk about a lot of drama, and I’m sure a lot of teams have things like that, but ours is just to the 10th degree.

“You learn to deal with it better. I just don’t give a (expletive) that much anymore about anything. I think a lot of keeping things in perspective, like, nothing’s that big a deal to me anymore. And maybe I’m just caring about certain things that really matter, like my family, like people’s health, like life and death. But to worry about a lot of (expletive) that people say or think or feel, I really don’t care anymore.”

Brady, who entered the NFL in 2000, concluded the episode by saying he still hopes to play another five seasons, though he admitted doing so will be a difficult task.

“I think it’s going to be very hard to do,” he said. “But I think I can do it. Once you stop, you’re done, and I think I’m not ready to say that I’m done, because I don’t feel like I am.

