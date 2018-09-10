Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Touchdown Connection Number Climbing Up All-Time Ranks

Stating that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on a touchdown pass hardly is a rare occurrence during the fall.

That remained the case Sunday afternoon, as the quarterback and tight end hooked up for a first-quarter score in the New England Patriots’ 27-20 Week 1 win over the Houston Texans.

Brady and Gronk now have the sixth most touchdown combinations in NFL history, and second most for a quarterback-tight end duo.

To hear more about Brady and Gronkowski, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports