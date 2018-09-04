Tom Brady Sends (Another) Cryptic Message In ‘Tom Vs Time’ Epilogue Trailer

Tom Brady continues to control his own narrative.

The New England Patriots quarterback will star in one last episode of “Tom vs Time,” the six-part Facebook Watch series created by filmmaker Gotham Chopra that chronicled Brady’s 2017 NFL season.

The show’s Facebook page released a 30-second trailer Tuesday morning for the “Epilogue” of “Tom vs Time,” which will be posted to Facebook on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Gotham’s film crew followed Brady this summer during a trip to Qatar with his family, and the trailer includes the 41-year-old making this rather cryptic statement about how long he’ll continue playing football:

“When I look at probably the last six months, it’s been the first time where I’ve taken a little break. If I’m going to do something at this point, it’s going to be because I enjoy it. It’s f—ing going to be hard to do. I think it’s going to be very hard to do.”

Those remarks come after a rather turbulent offseason marked by rumors Brady may retire following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February. According to Chopra, who spoke to Sports Illustrated about the new episode, Brady offers a timeline on how long he’ll keep playing in the “Tom Vs Time” epilogue.

“I don’t want to give it away, but I can at least sort of remove the suspense,” Chopra told SI’s Jenny Vrentas. “It’s not like he ever says this is his last season, or anything like that.”

Chopra added he didn’t have any plans to shoot another season of “Tom vs Time,” but felt an epilogue was necessary to answer some of the questions Brady left lingering about his future in a “dramatic” final episode.

To promote Wednesday’s epilogue, Brady and Chopra will host a “Watch Party” for Episode 2 of “Tom Vs Time” at 8 p.m. ET on the “Tom Brady Fan Group” Facebook page. Brady and Chopra will provide commentary and interact with fans during the 15-minute episode, which apparently is Brady’s favorite.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images