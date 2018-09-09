Tom Brady Shares Interesting Instagram Post Ahead Of Patriots Season Opener

Tom Brady sounds pretty hyped for some Week 1 action.

The New England Patriots are set to kick off their 2018 regular season Sunday, as they will welcome the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium.

As often is the case, Patriots quarterback took to Instagram on the eve of the matchup to express some excitement. Saturday night he did just that, referencing a quote used in a different Instagram post back in January. That post was shared mere days after the bombshell ESPN report about a rift between Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft.

In January’s post, Brady wrote: “’Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.’ – Unknown”

This time around, Brady simply penned: “Fate whispers to the warrior, you cannot withstand the storm… the warrior whispers back…” with the image saying “We are the storm,” with Brady, Joe Thuney, Rob Gronkowski and Stephon Gilmore all making appearances in the post.

This obviously is interesting because it switches the verbiage from “I am the storm” to “We are the storm.”

Brady insisted Friday that he has no interest in discussing drama and that he just wants to focus on football. This post, if you care to read into it a bit, appears to make clear that his focus isn’t on himself or what’s going on outside the walls of Gillette, rather what he and his teammates have set out for together.

The Patriots will need to be a cohesive unit if they want to win Sunday, as the Texans assuredly will present a big challenge right out of the chute.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images