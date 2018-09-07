Tom Brady Tries Recruiting LeBron James To Play Tight End For Patriots

Turns out LeBron James has a couple of suitors in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has gotten some bidding from Steelers players, JuJu Smith-Schuster in particular, but it sounds like Pittsburgh may have a little bit of competition.

James posted a photo of himself dunking on Instagram on Tuesday. Clearly impressed, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady left a comment encouraging King James to consider taking his talents to Foxboro.

Indeed, James and Rob Gronkowski would be a heck of a combination, especially since James was a superb talent on the gridiron in high school before ultimately electing to stick with basketball.

Of course, the likelihood of James swapping the NBA for the NFL almost certainly is non-existent, but can’t blame Brady for having a go.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports