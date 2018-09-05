‘Tom Vs Time’: Watch New Epilogue Of Tom Brady’s Facebook Series

“Tom vs Time” is back for a curtain call, but is Tom Brady planning on exiting the stage?

The six-part Facebook Watch series that chronicled the New England Patriots quarterback’s 2017 NFL season made somewhat of a surprising announcement Tuesday — that it would be releasing a five-minute “epilogue” to the popular show.

The epilogue’s 30-second trailer featured Brady making an ominously ambiguous comment about his football future as filmmaker Gotham Chopra followed the 41-year-old and his family on a trip to Qatar this summer.

So, what did Brady mean by that comment? Watch the “Tom vs Time” Epilogue below.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images