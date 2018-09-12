‘FIFA 19’ Top 10 Player Ratings: Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo Higher?

The much-anticipated release of EA Sports’ “FIFA 19” video game is Sept. 28 in the United States, and we now know the player ratings for the top 10 players in the game.

These ratings were revealed Wednesday, one day before the demo of the game is available for download. Check out the tweet below for the top 10 ratings.

We don’t have any huge issues with these ratings. It’s really no surprise Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo both sit atop at 94 overall.

You could make a case France and Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante should be in the top 10, but he’s still an 89 overall, so that’s not too bad. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who was given an 88 rating, also had a strong case to be in the top 10 after scoring 44 goals in all competitions and leading the Reds to the UEFA Champions League Final last season.

