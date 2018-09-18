Tottenham Vs. Inter Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Inter Milan is back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2011-12 season, and the Italian club’s first game back is a tough one.

Inter is hosting English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Spurs are coming off a poor performance over the weekend during which they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.

These teams last met in the Champions League during the 2010-11 group stage, where Tottenham edged out Inter 6-5 on aggregate.

Here’s how and when to watch Inter vs. Tottenham online.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 12:55 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images