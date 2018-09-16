Trey Flowers Injury: Patriots DE Evaluated For Concussion After Collision

The New England Patriots defense suffered a tough break early in Sunday’s game.
In the first quarter of the Pats’ Week 2 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trey Flowers collided with teammate Keionta Davis while trying to bring down Jags quarterback Blake Bortles. Flowers was on the ground for a little while and sprawled out, which prompted head coach Bill Belichick to come onto the field to take a look.
Flowers — the Patriots’ top pass rusher — went straight for the blue medical tent and proceeded to head down the tunnel with team personnel. The Patriots announced he was placed in the concussion protocol.
