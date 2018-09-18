Trouble In Pittsburgh? Antonio Brown Reportedly Skipped Steelers’ Team Meetings

The storm clouds gathering over the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking darker by the day.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown turned heads Monday when he clapped back a former Steelers PR member on Twitter with this ominous reply: “Trade me let’s find out.”

Some wondered why Brown had time to respond to critics on Twitter, and apparently we have our answer: The star wideout didn’t report to the Steelers’ facility Monday after he “appeared upset on the field and left the locker room in a hurry” Sunday, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Bouchette’s sources told him they didn’t know the reason for Brown skipping meetings and film.

There are no reports that Pittsburgh actually wants to trade Brown, but that’s obviously not a good sign when your best offensive player doesn’t show up to work. Brown still won’t be fined, though, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Steelers generally don’t fine players and this was no exception, per source. However, a lot of questions unanswered. Mike Tomlin speaks to media shortly. https://t.co/hI1P1gkbgu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2018

Of course, Brown wasn’t the only notable absentee from Monday’s meetings: Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell continues to hold out amid a contract dispute and was spotted jet-skiing in Miami on Monday.

Good times.

Pittsburgh certainly could use the services of their two star players; the team still is winless after tying the Cleveland Browns and allowing six touchdown passes to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and will travel to Tampa Bay to face Ryan Fitzpatrick and the 2-0 Buccaneers on Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images