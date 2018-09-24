Troy Brown Believes Patriots Are ‘Capsizing’ After Week 3 Loss To Lions

Is it time to panic after the New England Patriots dropped their Week 3 matchup to the Detroit Lions, 26-10, to fall to 1-2 on the season?

Troy Brown certainly thinks so.

After losing to a then-winless Lions team, quarterback Tom Brady’s lack of depth at receiver on the field and all the offseason rumors about head coach Bill Belichick and Brady’s relationship being tumultuous, it’s easy to see why the Patriots Hall of Famer thinks the team is falling apart at the seams.

But after Sunday’s loss, tight end Rob Gronkowski admitted he threatened to retire had the team traded him away, and that event specifically is what led Brown to believe his former team is in serious trouble.

“The ship is no longer rocking. I think it’s capsizing right now,” Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston. “The way they do things over there, guys are usually tight-lipped. … You’ve got two guys on the record talking about it, (owner) Robert Kraft and Gronkowski. So, somebody’s lying. It’s just unusual when you have those kind of stories coming out of New England Patriots.”

Back in June, Kraft vehemently denied any reports of trading Gronk, calling them “hogwash.” So for the tight end to come out and say it “definitely” happened, certainly gives reason for eyebrows to be raised.

Whether the truth behind these trade rumors actually comes out is yet to be known. But what is known is that New England will look to put Week 3 behind them and focus on its Sunday afternoon matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images