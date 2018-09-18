TSA Website Has Deflategate Jokes, Tom Brady Photo On Travel Tips Page

It’s been over three years since Day 1 of Deflategate, yet the jokes haven’t gone anywhere.

The latest culprit is none other than the Transportation Security Administration, better known as TSA. The agency, which is part of the United States Department of Homeland Security, recently updated the travel tips page on its website to include advice for people looking to travel with sports equipment, particularly football gear.

The information on the page is useful, despite all of it being presented in a tongue-in-cheek manner. That includes the final tip, which offers information on how to fly with inflatable sports balls.

The section also includes a picture of Tom Brady and is titled “under pressure” — because of course.

(You can click here to view a screenshot of TSA’s website, via Only In Boston.)

“Having to leave your favorite pigskin at home would be soooo deflating,” TSA wrote. “Thankfully, inflatable sports equipment is allowed in both carry-on and checked luggage. That includes inflatable footballs, soccer balls, basketballs, etc.

“Follow these tips when packing and you’ll be on your way to gridiron glory. For even more travel info, just connect with us on social media; send your questions to AskTSA via Twitter and Facebook; and check out TSA.gov for more helpful tips.”

Hahahahaha! That is, like, soooo funny!

Is it worrisome that the agency in charge of your safety on airplanes is putting legitimate effort into jokes about 3-year-old NFL conspiracy theories? Probably not, but it’s definitely not encouraging, either.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images