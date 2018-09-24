Twitter Cracks Up Over Matt Patricia Launching Challenge Flag In Patriots-Lions Game

NFL coaches typically don’t get to flash their athleticism, but Matt Patricia found himself an opportunity Sunday night at Ford Field.
In the second quarter of the New England Patriots-Detroit Lions Week 3 matchup, referees ruled Lions wideout Kenny Golladay just short of the goal line after hauling in a 4-yard pass from quarterback Matt Stafford. But after replays showed Golladay had broken the plane, Patricia absolutely launched the red challenge flag as if he were Brett Favre throwing a Hail Mary.
You can watch the Lions coach show off his rocket arm in the clip here.
Patricia’s emphatic challenge proved to be a great decision, as the officials reversed their initial ruling and awarded the Lions a touchdown, which gave Detroit a two-score lead.
Understandably, Twitter got a real kick out of Patricia transforming into a gunslinger.
Stafford boasts one of the strongest arms in the NFL, but it looks like his own head coach might be able to give him a run for his money.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports
