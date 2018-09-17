Urban Meyer Returns From Ohio State Suspension With Statement, Apology

Urban Meyer hopes to wipe clean his slate with these words.
The Ohio State University head football coach marked his return from a three-game suspension Monday morning by issuing a statement, in which he apologized for mishandling domestic abuse allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith, who allegedly abused his ex-wife, Courtney Smith.
Ohio State last month suspended Meyer for the first three games of the 2018-19 season. He returns to a team that enjoys a 3-0 record and the No. 4 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
Meyer has made a number of statements throughout the cycle of this scandal, with many of them drawing criticism from outside Ohio. He seemingly is trying to move on from the storm, but we don’t yet know whether the court of public opinion will allow him to do so.
