USC Vs. Stanford Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

The first major Pac 12 showdown off the season takes place Saturday night when No. 17 USC travels north to take on No. 13 Stanford.
Both Stanford and USC won their season openers last week by more than 20 points, and a win over a ranked opponent Saturday would be the perfect way to begin conference play and build a strong resumé for the College Football Playoff.
Here’s how and when to watch USC vs. Stanford:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FOX Sports GO
Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images
