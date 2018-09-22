Vikings Roast Bills On Twitter For Not Knowing Where Minnesota Is

It appears the Buffalo Bills will be taking on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a neutral site game.

Well, according to the Bills’ official Twitter account, they are.

The Bills posted a tweet Saturday showing the miles they covered flying from Buffalo to Minneapolis. The problem was, however, the map didn’t show Buffalo flying to Minnesota, rather it had them landing in the state of Wisconsin.

Understandably, the Bills deleted the geographical gaffe. But that didn’t stop the Vikings, who captured it before it got deleted, from cracking a little joke at their opponent’s expense.

Can’t get anything by us @buffalobills… We actually play in the other Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/zjSxrFyqot — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 22, 2018

The Bills are a mess on the gridiron, too, so the jokes pretty much are just writing themselves at this point.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images