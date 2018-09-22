Wake Forest Kicker Forgets To Go On Field For Field Goal Attempt Vs. Notre Dame

Nick Sciba needs to pay a little closer attention.
Midway through the first quarter on Saturday, Wake Forest was lining up for a 38-yard field goal that would’ve given them the momentum and an early lead over No. 8 Notre Dame but experienced a little hiccup with their kicker.
As Deamon Deacons holder Dom Maggio was preparing to have the ball snapped, he noticed there was one significant player missing from the field.
Sciba still was warming up on the sidelines and hadn’t realized his team was ready for him on the field. The freshman was forced to sprint on to the field and rush his field goal attempt in order to avoid a delay-of-game penalty.
Sciba would go on to clank the kick off of the left upright, killing any chance for an early momentum swing for the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest would go on to fall to the Fighting Irish 56-27.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP