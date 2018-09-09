Watch 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Throw Pick-6 Against Elite Vikings Defense

Jimmy Garoppolo entered Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season 7-0 as a starter and 5-0 as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

It looks like that perfect run will end Sunday, though.

Garoppolo and the 49ers are struggling against the vaunted Minnesota Vikings defense at U.S. Bank Stadium. The low point came early in the third quarter when Garoppolo threw to his right and the pass was intercepted by Mike Hughes, who returned it all the way for a Minnesota touchdown and a 17-3 lead.

Check out the pick-6 below:

These were Garoppolo’s stats involving wide receivers through his third-quarter interception.

Garoppolo to wide receivers. 3/11, 27 yards, INT, four drops. — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) September 9, 2018

Ouch.

It’s a long season, but the 49ers will need better play from their offensive line and wideouts if they’re going to compete in a very tough NFC.

