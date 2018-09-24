Watch Bill Belichick Embrace Matt Patricia After Patriots-Lions Game

Bill Belichick typically doesn’t make much of the postgame handshake with the opposing coach, but Sunday night at Ford Field proved to be a rare exception.

Belichick and the New England Patriots suffered their second straight loss in Week 3, an ugly 26-10 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions. But despite his team’s lousy performance, Belichick still made sure to share a moment with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who spent 14 seasons on the Patriots coaching staff.

Aside from Belichick, Patricia also embraced Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and linebacker Dont’a Hightower, as seen on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” coverage.

All things considered, we have a feeling Patricia never will forget this night in The Motor City.

