Watch Brock Holt Pass Time During Red Sox’s Rain Delay By Singing In Shower

We all know by now that Brock Holt is a man of many talents.

The Boston Red Sox utility man can be seen manning multiple positions on the diamond while keeping the clubhouse loose — whether it be a hug for J.D. Martinez after a home run or a guitar-playing karaoke session during a rain delay.

Fans got another earful of Holt’s vocals during Friday’s delay against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Understandably, the players need to find a way to kill time, and during Friday’s two-hour, nine-minute delay, Holt once again serenaded the social media world.

Take a listen:

Rain delay? No problem for Brock Holt 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BtxlWyQv5n — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 1, 2018

Never change, Brock.

The game ultimately resumed shortly after 11 p.m. ET but Holt certainly found a way to entertain the clubhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images