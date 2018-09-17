Watch Bruins Rookie Jakub Lauko Score With Nifty Snipe In Preseason Game

Get used to seeing Jakub Lauko scoring for the Bruins.

The 18-year-old, who the B’s selected in the third round of this year’s NHL Draft, made his Boston debut Sunday in a preseason game against the Washington Capitals.

Late in the first period, Lauko scored with a pretty impressive shot. After getting the puck in the high slot, he turned and fired a shot, which was blocked by a defender right in front of him. Lauko got the puck right back, however, and uncorked a brilliant shot to put the Bruins ahead 1-0.

The 18-year-old @jakub_lauko scored his first professional goal to get the #NHLBruins going in the shootout victory. pic.twitter.com/EZO8q2guA2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 16, 2018

First of many, we’re sure.

That proved to be the lone regulation goal for Boston, which ultimately won 2-1 in a shootout. And though it was just preseason and Lauko is a roster longshot this campaign, it certainly is exciting to see the Czech national put his skills on display.