Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Throw Down One-Handed Alley-Oop From Terry Rozier

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wasn’t able to find his shot early in Sunday’s preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, so he did what all good shooters do to get going: make a layup.

An easy basket can really jumpstart your confidence, and that was evident after the second-year star threw down a powerful one-handed alley-oop off a pass from Terry Rozier.

Tatum throws down the fast-break oop! 😳 pic.twitter.com/7F1vhseVhu — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 30, 2018

Tatum wasn’t done, though, as he scored 13 points in a 3:18 span early in the second quarter. All of this came after he shot 0-for-5 in the opening 12 minutes.

Gorgeous play all around leads to an easy deuce for Tatum! pic.twitter.com/h9q2wsOaAQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 30, 2018

We should expect to see a lot more of these highlights from Tatum during the 2018-19 season.

