Boston Celtics

Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Throw Down One-Handed Alley-Oop From Terry Rozier

by on Sun, Sep 30, 2018 at 6:52PM

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wasn’t able to find his shot early in Sunday’s preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, so he did what all good shooters do to get going: make a layup.

An easy basket can really jumpstart your confidence, and that was evident after the second-year star threw down a powerful one-handed alley-oop off a pass from Terry Rozier.

Tatum wasn’t done, though, as he scored 13 points in a 3:18 span early in the second quarter. All of this came after he shot 0-for-5 in the opening 12 minutes.

We should expect to see a lot more of these highlights from Tatum during the 2018-19 season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

