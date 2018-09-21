Watch Conor McGregor Blast Khabib, Promote Whiskey At Wild UFC 229 Presser

We don’t know how Conor McGregor will perform in the octagon on October 6th at UFC 229 after being away from the UFC for nearly two years, but he proved Thursday night in New York that his trash talk game is at its highest level.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion addressed the media with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC president Dana White at the UFC 229 press conference and ranted on a number of subjects including the bus attack that got him arrested, his new brand of Irish whiskey, Khabib’s previous opponents, Nurmagomedov’s family and Chechen heritage and even world politics.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images