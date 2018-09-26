Daniel Sturridge Scores Splendid Overhead-Kick Goal In Liverpool Vs. Chelsea

Daniel Sturridge needed just 12 minutes to make amends in the most spectacular way possible.
The Liverpool striker scored a stunning goal Wednesday in his team’s Carabao Cup (English Football League Cup) third-round game against Chelsea. The game was goalless in the 58th minute when a rebound kindly fell to Sturridge in the 58th minute, and he booted it into Chelsea’s goal with this eye-pleasing overhead kick.
Sturridge’s goal came just 12 minutes after he missed a wide-open goal, much to the chagrin of Liverpool fans everywhere.
Nevertheless, his recent goal-scoring record in the competition is as good as anyone else.
Later in the second half, Chelsea overturned the lead Sturridge gave Liverpool and eliminated the Reds 2-1.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
