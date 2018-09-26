Daniel Sturridge Scores Splendid Overhead-Kick Goal In Liverpool Vs. Chelsea

Daniel Sturridge needed just 12 minutes to make amends in the most spectacular way possible.

The Liverpool striker scored a stunning goal Wednesday in his team’s Carabao Cup (English Football League Cup) third-round game against Chelsea. The game was goalless in the 58th minute when a rebound kindly fell to Sturridge in the 58th minute, and he booted it into Chelsea’s goal with this eye-pleasing overhead kick.

Daniel Sturridge, take a bow. pic.twitter.com/PoiuMxdwzl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 26, 2018

Sturridge’s goal came just 12 minutes after he missed a wide-open goal, much to the chagrin of Liverpool fans everywhere.

Nevertheless, his recent goal-scoring record in the competition is as good as anyone else.

11 – Daniel Sturridge has scored 11 goals in his last 11 appearances in the #CarabaoCup. Legs. #LIVCHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2018

Daniel Sturridge scores his 9th goal in 9 League Cup apps for @LFC. Scored in consecutive appearances for first time since Oct-Nov 2017. #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/8K8rWoaP3f — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 26, 2018

Later in the second half, Chelsea overturned the lead Sturridge gave Liverpool and eliminated the Reds 2-1.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com