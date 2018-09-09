Watch Giants’ Saquon Barkley Score First NFL Touchdown With 68-Yard Rush

Saquon Barkley is looking like the real deal.

The New York Giants running back, who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, made his first mark on the league Sunday afternoon. The Penn State product scored the first touchdown of his pro career in the fourth quarter, and he did it in big fashion.

With the Giants trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-9, Barkley got a handoff up the middle. He proceeded to scamper 68 yards for the score, all while eluding five would-be tacklers in the process, most of them right near the line of scrimmage.

Take a look:

Yep, that’s impressive.

The Giants offense, at least in the air, isn’t anything special, which means Barkley probably will be shouldering quite a load in his rookie campaign.

But if this is the end product, opposing defenses assuredly will have their hands full.

