Watch Highlights From Bruins’ Preseason Shootout Victory Over Flames

The Boston Bruins are back … in China?

The Bruins began their preseason with a 4-3 shootout win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday in Shenzhen, China. Second-year forward Jake DeBrusk netted the game-winner for the Black and Gold.

Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak got the start in net and stopped 40 of 43 shots. Tuukka Rask at one point relieved Halak, who was dealing with an equipment issue, and turned away all three shots he faced.

The game aired at 2:30 a.m. ET, so it’s understandable if you weren’t able to watch. Fear not, however, as we’ve got all the highlights (the ones Bruins fans care about, at least).

Rookie center Trent Frederic got the Bruins on the board first when he fired the puck between Jon Gillies’ five-hoe.

Ryan Donato put the Bruins up 2-0 a little over a minute later.

Defenseman John Moore, who signed a five-year deal with Boston in the offseason, continued the first-period onslaught.

The Flames fought back and tied the game in the final minute. DeBrusk, however, made sure the Bruins emerged victorious in Game 1 of the NHL’s China Games.

Yes, it’s preseason, but it’s great to have hockey back nonetheless.

Bruins players who didn’t travel to China will play the Washington Capitals on Sunday and Tuesday, with the first game being at TD Garden. The main squad will play the Flames again in the China Games finale Wednesday morning.