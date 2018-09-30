Watch James White Embarrass Dolphins Defender With Sick Juke On TD Run

The Miami Dolphins had no answer for James White on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots running back stuffed the stat sheet in Week 4, catching eight passes for 68 yards with a touchdown to go along with eight carries for 44 yards and another score in New England’s 38-7 win.

While White’s TD catch was a thing of beauty, his scamper to paydirt in the second quarter really got Patriots fans out of their seats at Gillette Stadium. After receiving the handoff from quarterback Tom Brady, White swiftly freed himself from traffic with a nasty juke that put Dolphins defensive lineman Robert Quinn on skates.

Check this out:

White was seldom used in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday night, which prompted Brady to advocate for the fifth-year back to receive more touches moving forward. It’s safe to say the star signal-caller got his wish.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports