Watch Jets’ Sam Darnold Throw Pick-Six On First Regular-Season Play

Sam Darnold might be everything the New York Jets are looking for under center, but it could take a hot second for that to come to fruition.

The Jets put all their faith in the rookie quarterback when they traded Teddy Bridgewater, and Darnold got his first chance to put his skills on full display in a regular-season game Monday night.

And, well, it didn’t start so hot.

The 21-year-old threw a pick-six on literally the first snap.

That’s about as #Jets as you can get.

Such a pass is a pretty good “Welcome to the NFL” moment for Darnold, if nothing else. You occasionally can get away with passes like that in college, but heaving a lob across your body and across the field middle of the field isn’t going to fly in the pro ranks.

But if it’s any consolation to Darnold, Brett Favre threw a pick-six on the first play of his career in 1991, so he’s joining some elite company in that sense.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images