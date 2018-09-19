Watch Joe Kelly Gift Ryan Seacrest Red Sox Hat On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

Joe Kelly seems to be making the most of his time while in New York City.

The Boston Red Sox relief pitcher and his wife, Ashley, were in the audience of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and when co-host Ryan Seacrest noticed him in the crowd, he didn’t pass up the opportunity to say hello.

During a different show, it was determined Seacrest and Kelly looked alike after a fan sent in Kelly’s headshot used on the center-field board at Fenway Park.

After the two exchanged pleasantries, Kelly gifted Seacrest a Red Sox hat. Watch it below:

Separated at birth?

Kelly and the Red Sox look to secure the American League East division while in the Big Apple on Wednesday night against the New York Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images