Watch Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Nail Shots During Workout In Miami

Boston Celtics fans might hate Kevin Durant, but their team’s best player apparently doesn’t.

Kyrie Irving has been on the mend since his 2018 season was cut short with a knee injury, but Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge expects the star guard to be full-go for training camp. And Ainge apparently isn’t bluffing, as evidenced by a new video of Irving working out with Durant in Miami.

(You can click here to watch the video.)

Sure, Irving wasn’t exactly putting his knee through the ringer during the workout, but it’s good to see him knocking down shots nevertheless.

Now, if only Green Teamers could get a similarly positive sign on Irving’s intentions in his looming free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images