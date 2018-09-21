Watch Mookie Betts Blast Three-Run Home Run In Eighth Inning Vs. Yankees

Mookie Betts is out of this world.

In the eighth inning of Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees game still in reach with Boston up 8-6, the designated hitter put the game out of reach for New York.

In a game that was back-and-forth with lead changes, Betts made sure to extend Boston’s two run lead in the eighth when he uncorked a three-run bomb off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

Take a look:

Mookie with the exclamation point! pic.twitter.com/25cGw2ZFpS — NESN (@NESN) September 21, 2018

Gone.

The home run marked the 30th of the season for Betts, and gave the Sox a comfortable 11-6 lead and brought them one step closer to the American League East division.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images