Watch Mookie Betts Blast Three-Run Home Run In Eighth Inning Vs. Yankees

Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 10:50PM

Mookie Betts is out of this world.

In the eighth inning of Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees game still in reach with Boston up 8-6, the designated hitter put the game out of reach for New York.

In a game that was back-and-forth with lead changes, Betts made sure to extend Boston’s two run lead in the eighth when he uncorked a three-run bomb off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

Take a look:

Gone.

The home run marked the 30th of the season for Betts, and gave the Sox a comfortable 11-6 lead and brought them one step closer to the American League East division.

