Watch Mookie Betts Blast Three-Run Home Run In Eighth Inning Vs. Yankees

Mookie Betts is out of this world.
In the eighth inning of Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees game still in reach with Boston up 8-6, the designated hitter put the game out of reach for New York.
In a game that was back-and-forth with lead changes, Betts made sure to extend Boston’s two run lead in the eighth when he uncorked a three-run bomb off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.
Take a look:
Gone.
The home run marked the 30th of the season for Betts, and gave the Sox a comfortable 11-6 lead and brought them one step closer to the American League East division.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images
