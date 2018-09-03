Watch Mookie Betts Make Young Fans Day With Heartwarming Gesture

We all know Mookie Betts is a phenomenal baseball player, but he’s also an incredible human being.

During Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Boston Red Sox right fielder made a young boys night after a scary moment transpired.

The fans mother was struck in the face by a foul ball and visibly was upset. When Betts saw it, he decided to go above and beyond for the youngster.

Take a look at the special moment:

Touching.

The woman who was struck is expected to be OK and the boy will be able to have this special moment to look back on for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images