Colin Kaepernick’s First Nike Commercial To Air During NFL Season Opener

Colin Kaepernick dares athletes of all stripes to chase their biggest dreams.

The former NFL quarterback delivers that message in his first Nike commercial as frontman for the apparel behemoth’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It!” campaign. Nike on Wednesday released the ad, and Kaepernick shared it via Twitter.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

The commercial will air Thursday during NBC’s broadcast of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles 2018 regular-season opener, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Kaepernick sparked an athletes’ movement 2016 when he refused to stand prior to games during the playing “Star Spangled Banner” in protest of police violence against minority communities and and racial and social injustice in the United States. He has been without a team since the end of that season and filed a collusion case against the NFL and team owners in October 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@Kaepernick7