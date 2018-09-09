Watch Phillip Dorsett Catch First Career Patriots Touchdown Vs. Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Phillip Dorsett posted an underwhelming debut season with the New England Patriots in 2017, but the fourth-year wide receiver already is doing his part to make an impact in the 2018 campaign.

Dorsett, who hauled in 12 catches for 194 yards with no touchdowns last season, logged an impressive first-half performance in the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday. The 25-year-old was particularly effective on New England’s final drive of the second quarter, hauling in three catches, capped off by a four-yard touchdown catch, his first in a Patriots uniform.

Dorsett’s touchdown marked the third thrown in the first half by quarterback Tom Brady, who also connected for scores with Rob Gronkowski and James White.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports