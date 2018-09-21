Watch Red Sox Clinch 2018 AL East Championship With Win Over Yankees

For the third season in a row, the Boston Red Sox are kings of the American League East.

The Red Sox have been baseball’s dominant team all season long, and they checked off another box on their lengthy to-do list for the 2018 season Thursday night.

Facing a series sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, the Red Sox battled back from a two-run deficit to win 11-6 at Yankee Stadium and secure the AL East crown.

Once the team went into the visitor’s clubhouse, the champagne came off the ice and it was indeed time to party.

And the AL East goes to…

THE BOSTON RED SOX!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/E4ebdYXQoH — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2018

AL East Champ looks good on you, @mookiebetts! pic.twitter.com/tou1IrPJmk — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2018

The Red Sox now will set their sights on securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and then shift their focus to conquering October.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images