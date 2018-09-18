Watch Red Sox Players Spend Day Off Playing ‘Fortnite’ In New York

“Fortnite” apparently still is a big hit in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse.
The Red Sox spend their off day in New York on Monday ahead of this week’s three-game series against the Yankees. And four players — J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Rodriguez and Christian Vazquez — spent some of their time playing “Fortnite” at a Microsoft Store in the Big Apple.
This wasn’t just some laid-back video game session, though. As you’ll see in the video below, the players were there to win.
Who new Martinez was such a chatty gamer?
Here are some photos from the event:
The Red Sox, of course, have bigger fish to fry in New York.
With their magic number down two, the Red Sox can clinch the American League East with a win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Game 1 of the three-game was scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, but has been delayed until 7:05 because of heavy rains.
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for Boston, while New York will counter with lefty J.A. Happ.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/RedSox
