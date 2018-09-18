Watch Red Sox Players Spend Day Off Playing ‘Fortnite’ In New York

“Fortnite” apparently still is a big hit in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse.

The Red Sox spend their off day in New York on Monday ahead of this week’s three-game series against the Yankees. And four players — J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Rodriguez and Christian Vazquez — spent some of their time playing “Fortnite” at a Microsoft Store in the Big Apple.

This wasn’t just some laid-back video game session, though. As you’ll see in the video below, the players were there to win.

"Alright, let's try not to die this time." A few guys had the ultimate off day! pic.twitter.com/9aawfRCmL3 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 18, 2018

Who new Martinez was such a chatty gamer?

Here are some photos from the event:

Taking the off day to the next level. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/IsMJTA2jiH — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 18, 2018

The Red Sox, of course, have bigger fish to fry in New York.

With their magic number down two, the Red Sox can clinch the American League East with a win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Game 1 of the three-game was scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, but has been delayed until 7:05 because of heavy rains.

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for Boston, while New York will counter with lefty J.A. Happ.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/RedSox