Watch Rockies’ Trevor Story Launch Longest Homer Of MLB Statcast Era

Trevor Story’s put on an unreal power display Wednesday night — to say the least.
The Colorado Rockies shortstop cracked two homers off San Francisco Giants pitcher Andrew Suarez in Colorado’s 5-3 win. The second blast, in particular, was absurdly impressive.
But let’s star with the first, which Story hit in the first inning:
What a shot.
The 25-year-old wasn’t done there, however — not even close. He took Suarez deep again in the fourth inning, this time with a homer that landed Story in the record books.
Check this out:
The 505-foot-bomb was the longest homer in Major League Baseball’s Statcast era, which began in 2015.
Now, was Story aided by the notoriously thin air at Coors Field? Perhaps, but a 500-foot homer is impressive now matter how you slice it.
Story now is hitting .298 with 31 homers on 95 RBIs for the season.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images
