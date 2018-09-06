Watch Rockies’ Trevor Story Launch Longest Homer Of MLB Statcast Era

Trevor Story’s put on an unreal power display Wednesday night — to say the least.

The Colorado Rockies shortstop cracked two homers off San Francisco Giants pitcher Andrew Suarez in Colorado’s 5-3 win. The second blast, in particular, was absurdly impressive.

But let’s star with the first, which Story hit in the first inning:

What a shot.

The 25-year-old wasn’t done there, however — not even close. He took Suarez deep again in the fourth inning, this time with a homer that landed Story in the record books.

Check this out:

We KNOW you haven't heard this Story before!! 505 FEET!!!!! Volume 3, Chapter 30 #StoryTime 📚 pic.twitter.com/h6tzC5B2Qt — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 6, 2018

The 505-foot-bomb was the longest homer in Major League Baseball’s Statcast era, which began in 2015.

Trevor Story's home run tonight is the longest in the Statcast Era ™️. Giancarlo Stanton held the previous mark with a 504-footer in 2016. Those are the only home runs measured at 500+ feet. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) September 6, 2018

Now, was Story aided by the notoriously thin air at Coors Field? Perhaps, but a 500-foot homer is impressive now matter how you slice it.

Story now is hitting .298 with 31 homers on 95 RBIs for the season.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images