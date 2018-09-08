Watch Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin, Top Pick In 2018 Draft, Dominate In Prospects Challenge

So, it looks like Rasmus Dahlin is the real deal.

The 18-year-old Swede, who was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, made his Prospects Challenge debut Friday night against the New Jersey Devils’ youngsters.

And boy did he make an impression.

Among the defenseman’s highlights includes two goals, an impressive outlet pass that led to a goal, a thunderous hit and some dangling that nearly led to another goal.

Let’s check the tape.

First, he made his mark on the game with this big body check.

Crowd roars as Rasmus Dahlin finishes a check. Still scoreless in the 1st. #ProspectsChallenge pic.twitter.com/fEfXIxfsOy — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 7, 2018

Then with the Sabres owning a 3-2 lead in the second period, Dahlin got on the scoresheet with a nice snipe.

1st goal for @rasmusdahlin00 – makes a guy miss and fires it by the goalie. #ProspectsChallenge pic.twitter.com/1legjgvqMQ — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 8, 2018

Dahlin broke a 4-4 tie in the third with his second tally of the night. It all started with a deft pass, followed by a nice finish off a rebound.

Dahlin steals the puck, feeds it to Powell, and follows up the shot for the juicy rebound for his 2nd of the night. #ProspectsChallenge pic.twitter.com/q5RfXZZTGE — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 8, 2018

Then he put his mitts on display with some nifty deking.

And though that didn’t fall, Dahlin and Tage Thompson made up for it shortly thereafter, with Dahlin’s top-class feed resulting in a breakaway goal.

Rasmus Dahlin sent the puck Tage Thompson's way, and he did the rest for the shorty. #ProspectsChallenge pic.twitter.com/ek1iJWcbhV — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 8, 2018

All told, yes, it’s probably safe to say the youngster is putting the NHL on notice.

Just had a quick chat with Scotty Bowman about Rasmus Dahlin: 'This guy’s the best I’ve seen for a long time because of his skating and the fact that he’s so mature' — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) September 8, 2018

Granted it still is just a prospect game, but it’s clear Dahlin has the skills to contribute on an NHL squad right away. And that’s good news for the Sabres, who have been an abject failure for quite some time.

But with young talent like Dahlin and Jack Eichel on the roster, Buffalo is shaping up to be an interesting team to watch entering the 2018 season and definitely beyond.

Dahlin will get another chance to impress Saturday night when the Sabres take on the Boston Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram screengrab/@buffalosabres