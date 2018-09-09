Watch Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Connect For Patriots’ First TD Of 2018 Season

FOXBORO, Mass. — Like clockwork, the lethal tandem of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski is back in business.

After the Patriots turned in an underwhelming three-and-out to kick off the 2018 season, New England was granted prime real estate after the Texans fumbled on their very first play of the Week 1 contest, granting Brady and Co. the ball at Houston’s 19-yard line.

It wasn’t long before the Pats cashed in on the opportunity, as Brady launched a third-down strike to Gronkowski for a 21-yard touchdown and a New England lead.

Check it out:

For those keeping score at home, Gronkowski’s touchdown marked the 76th time the star tight end has hauled in a TD from Brady in his career.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports