Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic Join Elite Company By Scoring 500th Career Goal

International soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined elite company Saturday night, netting his 500th career goal between club and country for the LA Galaxy.

The outspoken superstar scored his 500th goal in classic Ibrahimovic fashion, finding the back of the net with a spectacular twisting bicycle kick while falling away.

Ibrahimovic joins Barcelona star Lionel Messi, and newly-acquired Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active soccer players to score 500 goals combined between their clubs and country.

Ibrahimovic currently plays for the Galaxy in Major League Soccer, and has spent time playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Ajax, Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona and Malmo. He also has scored 62 career international goals for the Swedish national team.

Here’s to 500 more, Zlatan.