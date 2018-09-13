Week 2 NFL Picks: Odds, Analysis And Predictions For Every Game

Just as we all expected, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated Week 1, while Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers looked clueless in Cleveland.

Wait, what?

We now have one week of football behind us, and we’re obviously trying to figure out what in Week 1 was real and what won’t last. All the while, we’re trying not to overreact.

NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian had varying levels of success in the opening week, and now they’re back to make their Week 2 picks against the spread.

Here’s how they fared last week.

Mike Cole: 7-8-1

Ricky Doyle: 11-4-1

Andre Khatchaturian: 9-6-1

Here are their ATS picks (with lines courtesy of OddsShark.com).

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

Baltimore Ravens at (PK) Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET

Mike: Bengals. I’m not ready to cede anything to the Ravens because they beat the Bills at home. Going on the road, in the division on a short week? That’s a little different. I think the Bengals eke one out in an ugly, low-scoring game.

Andre: Ravens. I told you to keep an eye out on John Brown last week, and he ended up scoring a touchdown. Expect the same from the speedy, deep-threat receiver, who is exactly the type of guy Joe Flacco needs to be “elite” again. Also, I love the Ravens turnover-hungry defense that had the best turnover differential in the NFL last year and six sacks last week.



SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

Carolina Panthers at (-6) Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Mike: Falcons. Atlanta, despite all of its issues last season and again into Week 1 this year, was better offensively at home in 2017. They might struggle with that Carolina defense at times, but the Panthers are banged up on offense, losing tackle Daryl Williams and tight end Greg Olsen to injuries in the opener.

Andre: Falcons. The Falcons held the Eagles to just 3.6 yards per play and Cam Newton is a mistake-prone quarterback who has 30 interceptions in his last 31 starts. It’s a big spread, but Atlanta has an average point differential of 9.6 in its last five meetings against Carolina.

Cleveland Browns at (-8.5) New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Mike: Saints. Last week not good at all for the Saints, but let’s not overreact. New Orleans still hung 40 on the Bucs, and if they get their defensive act together in the slightest, they should be able to cruise against the Browns.

Andre: Saints. As Mike stated above, don’t overreact. Last season, New Orleans started off the season allowing more than 1,000 yards in their first two games and finished off with the best yards per play differential in football and seventh-most sacks. Undrafted Browns rookie Desmond Harrison is having a tough time replacing Joe Thomas’ shoes as the Browns offensive line allowed seven sacks against the Steelers.

Indianapolis Colts at (-5.5) Washington Redskins, 1 p.m.

Mike: Redskins. Washington might actually be good, especially if Adrian Peterson is going to run for 100 yards per game. What Joe Mixon did last week (17 carries, 95 yards), AP should be able to do the same this week.

Andre: Redskins. Even if the Colts take a lead this season, they’re not going to be able to run the clock out because, well, they can’t run the ball. After taking a 23-10 lead against the Bengals, they couldn’t rush for a single first down and blew the game. Alex Smith is excellent at protecting the ball and shouldn’t have a problem against a Colts defense that allowed 6.6 yards per play against Andy Dalton’s Bengals.



Kansas City Chiefs at (-4) Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Mike: Steelers. The Chiefs looked impressive last week, sure, but they still gave up more than 500 yards to the Chargers. The Steelers, even without Le’Veon Bell are equipped to expose those same issues, especially at home. Ben Roethlisberger just needs to protect the football.

Andre: Steelers. Roethlisberger is 7-0 since 2006 in games after throwing three or more interceptions. He also has thrown one or fewer picks in each of those games. Mahomes only completed 55 percent of his passes in Week 1 and the Steelers pass rush is still strong, as evidenced by its seven sacks last week.



(-7) Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Mike: Chargers. There’s a lot to like about Buffalo here: hosting a West Coast team at 1 p.m. ET, getting fewer than 20 percent of the bets, and a 7-3 ATS record in their last 10 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10 points. But still. It’s the Bills!

Andre: Chargers. This is my lock. The Bills allowed six sacks last week and allowed the third-highest sack rate last season. Joey Bosa is questionable to play, but the Chargers should still get pressure. As bad as L.A. looked in Week 1, Phil Rivers still threw for 424 yards — the sixth-highest total of his career and that game could’ve been closer if Travis Benjamin didn’t keep dropping balls.



Miami Dolphins at (-3) New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Mike: Dolphins. I’m doing my best to avoid overreacting to anything I saw in Week 1. Were the Jets impressive? Sure. But did Matthew Stafford hand them the game? Yes. New York might be on the way up, but with a rookie quarterback, you’re never entirely sure what you’ll get week to week, so let’s grab the points here.

Andre: Dolphins. The Ryan Tannehill storyline might be the most underappreciated in the NFL right now. Dude came back from a serious injury and completed over 70 percent of his passes against a decent Titans defense. He looks healthy and I’m not ready to call Sam Darnold the next Aaron Rodgers just yet.

Minnesota Vikings at (-1.5) Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Mike: Vikings. The SuperContest lines came out Wednesday, and the Vikings were 7-point favorites. Seven! Someone in Vegas thinks Aaron Rodgers isn’t playing, so get the Vikings at this number while you can.

Andre: Vikings. Rodgers can erase 20-point deficits against the Bears, but the Vikings are the best team on paper. Let’s not forget just how heavily outplayed they were in the first half against the Bears.

(-3) Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Mike: Eagles. This is a tough one to get a read on. Can the Bucs sustain success? I don’t think so. Are the Eagles better than what they showed last week? Yeah … I think. So I believe there’s some regression here on both sides, and Philly gets it done.

Andre: Bucs. “It’s Week 2! Don’t overreact!” That was the theme on “The Spread” this week. But you know what? I’m all in on the Bucs. Look at their depth chart. What’s not to like? Sure, they gave up 40 last week, but that was against Drew Brees. Nick Foles averaged just 3.6 yards per pass attempt in his “masterful” come-from-behind victory last week. The only quarterback who was worse was Nathan Peterman. That’s your Super Bowl MVP in the same company as Mr. 5-Pick Debut.



Arizona Cardinals at (-12.5) Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Rams. You hate laying that number, but the Cardinals are going to push the Bills for the worst team in football, and there’s nothing about the Rams’ Monday night performance (on the road) that says they can’t hang a big number on Arizona.

Andre: Rams. Huge spread, yes. But the Rams outscored the Cardinals, 65-16, last season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Cardinals had the worst pass-blocking grade in Week 1. Ndamukong Suh apparently still hasn’t forgotten about being taken second overall after Sam Bradford in the 2010 NFL Draft. He told the Around the NFL podcast, “I always mark the calendar when I have Sam Bradford on there, no matter what.”



Detroit Lions at (-5.5) San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Lions. I’m making a big assumption here that Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense will figure things out on a short week on the road. But they should get a short field or two against Jimmy Garoppolo, who has received a ton of praise despite now having more interceptions than TD passes as the Niners starter.

Andre: Lions. Matt Patricia is very familiar with Jimmy Garoppolo after all those years with the Patriots. Garoppolo also has more interceptions than touchdowns in his six starts with the 49ers and the Lions are excellent at forcing turnovers. They had a pick-six last week and finished fourth last year in interceptions.



(-2) New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Patriots. Plenty of adversity for New England, going on the road in sweltering temperatures for Jacksonville’s home opener in a “revenge” game. But isn’t that when they thrive? Plus, there are injury concerns with Leonard Fournette, and Tom Brady vs. Blake Bortles is still a thing.

Andre: Patriots. Why is there so much being made about the Patriots not having wide receivers? I don’t care if the ball is going to a tight end (in this case, Gronk — the best in the league), running back (James White is more than capable), or even a fullback (James Develin had four catches in Week 1), as long as Brady can move the chains, why should it matter?



Oakland Raiders at (-6) Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Raiders. The final score Monday night looked worse than it actually was for the Raiders. Meanwhile, Denver struggled to put away Seattle and also had issues covering Seahawks tight end Will Dissly. The tight end matchup doesn’t get easier this week with Jared Cook (nine receptions, 180 yards vs. L.A.).

Andre: Broncos. Denver recorded six sacks in Week 1 and will be going up against an offensive line that had the fourth-worst grade in the NFL, according to PFF. The second half of the Raiders’ Monday night game also might show just how poor of a coach John Gruden will be this year as he failed to make adjustments and the Raiders were outscored, 23-0.



New York Giants at (-3) Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

Mike: Giants. Dallas couldn’t get anything in the way of big plays last week vs. Carolina, and now they face another strong run defense. Three of the last four games between these two teams have had 40 points or fewer scored, and if it’s a low-scoring game, I’ll grab the points.

Andre: Cowboys. You have to think Ezekiel Elliott puts on a better showing at home against a weaker defense. If Zeke can get it going and Dallas can eat clock, they should be able to edge out their divisional rival.



MONDAY, SEPT. 17

Seattle Seahawks at (-3) Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m.

Mike: Bears. Two straight road games against two great pass rushes. Continue to pray for Russell Wilson.

Andre: Bears. The Bears’ pass rush looked vintage in the first half on Sunday night and they might look like the ’85 Bears against the Seahawks’ atrocious offensive line.



For more grades, advanced statistics and more at Pro Football Focus, go to ProFootballFocus.com.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images