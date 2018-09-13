What Impresses Carson Palmer Most About Tom Brady’s Illustrious Career

Tom Brady’s greatness has been a popular topic of conversation over the past few years.

Whether it be Brady’s sheer quarterback skill, remarkable longevity or countless accolades, the New England Patriots quarterback continues to be showered with praise by fans and media alike.

But if you ask one of his former colleagues, Brady doesn’t get enough credit for something he’s routinely done over the course of his nearly two decade-long NFL career.

During an appearance Wednesday on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First,” former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer shared what impresses him most about the five-time Super Bowl champion.

“What never gets talked about is the atmosphere and the environment he has to throw the football in. When you look at quarterbacks, like myself, who played in Arizona in a dome on grass for half my games, then you look at him having to go to Buffalo, him having to go to New York and play in the Meadowlands all those years and then playing there in Foxboro. And the numbers he’s put up — wet, cold, windy, snow, you name it — he’s done it year after year in that environment.

“It’s kind of like Brett Favre and how tough he is with that streak. That streak is the most impressive stat in all of sports. Right behind that is what Tom Brady’s done in inclement weather over 18 years.”

Palmer makes a good point. Brady never really has been affected by weather conditions, and the Patriots as a team typically do a great job of combatting whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

While Brady is used to dealing with cold climates, it’s sure to be the opposite this Sunday when New England travels to Jacksonville for a Week 2 matchup with the Jaguars.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports