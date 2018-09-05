What Tom Brady Told ‘Tom Vs. Time’ Director About Bill Belichick Relationship

Much has been made, and speculated, about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s relationship with head coach Bill Belichick since report of a rift surfaced back in January.

The working relationship between the two men spans nearly two decades, and both sides have asserted this year that things are just fine. That sentiment recently was validated by someone pretty close to Brady.

Gotham Chopra, a friend of Brady’s and the director of the quarterback’s docu-series “Tom Vs. Time,” weighed in on the Brady-Belichick relationship in an interview with Sports Illustrated. What Chopra says likely will put the minds of Patriots fans at easy.

“Look, I will say, I have asked him quite bluntly about that relationship and he said there is no coach, there is no owner, there is no team that I would ever rather have played for my entire career,” Chopra told author Jenny Vrentas. “No (other) fan base. So, as far as I know, he’s a Patriot for life, and he is definitely, at this moment, very happy to be here.”

The statements from Chopra, plus Brady indicating in the show’s epilogue released Wednesday that he still ideally would like to play until 45, is an interesting reaffirmation of the 41-year-old’s commitment to the Patriots both now and down the line.

But life happens, of course, so things can change. For now, however, it seems as though the headspace Brady is in is somewhat clear.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports