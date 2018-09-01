What’s Next For Patriots With Initial 53-Man Roster Now Finalized?

Don’t get too attached to the initial 53-man roster the New England Patriots announced Saturday afternoon. It won’t remain intact for long.

Here are a few takeaways from cutdown day and predictions for how this Patriots roster might evolve in the very near future:

— For starters, this Patriots roster features just 52 players, not 53. And that number will drop to 51 once rookie tight end Ryan Izzo is placed on injured reserve Sunday. You can expect those spots to be filled by Monday at the latest.

The Patriots opted to keep just 52 players on their initial 53-man roster, including TE Ryan Izzo, who reportedly is headed to IR tomorrow. Here they are: pic.twitter.com/Pgzu24sGGT — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 1, 2018

(Players are eligible to return from IR after eight weeks, but only if they’re on their team’s initial 53-man roster. So, Izzo will be able to play later this season if healthy, while fellow rookies Isaiah Wynn, Braxton Berrios and Christian Sam, who were placed on IR on Saturday, will not be.)

— It’s very likely the Patriots will either sign or trade for an additional wide receiver. They chose to keep just three on their initial roster (Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson), plus special teams captain Matthew Slater, who rarely plays outside of the kicking game.

Wideout Riley McCarron was a surprising cut, as he’d been held out of Thursday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants. That typically indicates a player has made the team, but both McCarron and running back Mike Gillislee were shown the door after sitting out.

Several potentially intriguing wideouts hit the open market during final cuts, including Braxton Miller, Breshad Perriman, Kendall Wright and Corey Coleman.

— Expect the Patriots to add another offensive tackle, too. LaAdrian Waddle currently is their only backup at the position after they cut Cole Croston and Matt Tobin and placed Wynn and Ulrick John on IR.

As New England learned last year, when Waddle and Cameron Fleming had to start 12 games in place of an injured Marcus Cannon, tackle depth is incredibly important in the NFL.

— Cutting McCarron and cornerback Cyrus Jones left the Patriots without an obvious replacement for punt returner Julian Edelman, who is suspended for the first four games of the regular season. The top internal options there are safety Patrick Chung and Patterson, neither of whom has much punt return experience at the NFL level.

The Patriots could kill two birds with one stone by bringing in a wideout with punt return ability.

— New England chose to keep both of its promising rookie cornerbacks, J.C. Jackson and Keion Crossen. Based on preseason performance, Jackson is further along in his development and has better odds of contributing both defensively and on special teams this season.

Veteran Jason McCourty also is sticking around. He’ll provide depth at both cornerback and safety. Jones, the Patriots’ top draft pick in 2016, was not so lucky.

— It will be interesting to see what happens with running back Brandon Bolden, who was released Saturday. Bolden was let go during final cuts last year only to re-sign the following day, so there’s a strong chance his Patriots tenure is not over.

But if the Patriots just plan to bring Bolden back on Sunday, why not use the vacant roster spot on him? We’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.

–The decision to keep just four running backs makes this less likely, but there’s still a chance the Patriots could place first-round draft pick Sony Michel on IR with the intention of activating him later in the season.

Michel missed all four preseason games and nearly a month of practice with a reported knee injury. He returned to practice last week but remained limited, leaving his status for Week 1 in question.

Running back Rex Burkhead also missed the preseason with a reported knee injury.

— The Patriots’ initial practice squad will be announced Sunday. The list of players likely to land there if not claimed off waivers includes quarterback Danny Etling, running back Ralph Webb, defensive tackle John Atkins, defensive end Trent Harris and Croston. Jones also has practice squad eligibility.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images