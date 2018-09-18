Where Colin Cowherd Ranks Patriots Heading Into Week 3 Of Season

The New England Patriots did not look very good in Week 2, to say the least.

The Patriots were handed a convincing loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, but it clearly isn’t affecting Colin Cowherd’s very of New England very much.

During Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd ranked his top 10 teams heading into Week 3, with the Patriots coming in at No. 5.

Here are Cowherd’s rankings, with an explanation for each pick:

1. Rams

2. Falcons

3. Vikings

4. Jaguars

5. Patriots@ColinCowherd ranks the Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 3 pic.twitter.com/muiWuehWr8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 18, 2018

There are a few head-scratchers with Cowherd’s list. While the Patriots very well could win the AFC for a third straight season, it’s tough to say they’re better than the Kansas City Chiefs at this very moment. Both teams have struggling defenses, but Kansas City’s offense has looked more impressive than New England’s thus far. Not to mention, the Chiefs’ first two wins came on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

It also is noteworthy that the Green Bay Packers are absent from Cowherd’s top 10 teams. While the Packers haven’t dominated through the first two weeks, do we really think the Cincinnati Bengals are better than Aaron Rodgers and Co.?

Lastly, the Atlanta Falcons at No. 2 feels a bit ambitious. Sure, a win over the Carolina Panthers is nothing to scoff at, but let’s not forget the Falcons laid an egg on Opening Night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Were are less than a quarter of the way through the campaign, though, so there undoubtedly will be a fair amount of shuffling in weekly power rankings as the season progresses.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports