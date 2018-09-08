Where’s The Loyalty? Tom Brady’s Son Drafts Matt Ryan As Fantasy QB

Tom Brady’s son is the perfect fantasy football player: He goes with his head, not his heart.
(The jury still is out on whether his head is in the right place, though.)
Jack Brady made headlines last season when he drafted Cam Newton, not his father, to be his fantasy quarterback. And he apparently spurned his father again for this year’s fantasy draft.
Check out what the New England Patriots QB told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Thursday:
Unforgivable.
Of course, it’s possible Brady already was taken by the time his son decided to draft a fantasy quarterback. Still, we have to believe Jack had better options than Matt Ryan, as the Atlanta Falcons QB hasn’t been the best fantasy option throughout his career.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
