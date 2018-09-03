Why Alex Cora Believes Hector Velazquez Is More Comfortable As Starter

The Boston Red Sox have a number of versatile pitchers on their staff, one of whom being Hector Velazquez.

The right-hander has made six starts for the Red Sox this season but has appeared in 39 games, logging 72 1/3 total innings entering Monday.

Manager Alex Cora believes Velazquez is more aggressive as a starter, but despite the 29-year-old’s open-ended role with the team, the Red Sox skipper isn’t worried about Velazquez being overused.

To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports