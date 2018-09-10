Why Alex Rodriguez Believes Red Sox Are AL’s ‘Most Complete Team’

The Boston Red Sox have boasted the best record in Major League Baseball for the bulk of the season, but does that necessarily mean they’re the all-around best team in the American League?

Alex Rodriguez sure thinks so.

During a recent edition of “MLB Whiparound” on FOX, the former slugger identified the Red Sox as “the most complete team” in the AL. While most would identify the addition of J.D. Martinez or the dominance of Chris Sale as the key to Boston’s success in 2018, A-Rod took a different angle.

Alex Cora has done a remarkable job in his first season as manager of the Red Sox. The young skipper seemingly has pushed all the right buttons and has Boston poised for a deep postseason run. But in wake of back-to-back disappointing early postseason exits for the Sox, the pressure on Cora will mount even larger once October rolls around.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports