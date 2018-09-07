Why Grant Hill Believes Jayson Tatum Is ‘On His Way’ To Hall of Fame

Jayson Tatum dazzled during his rookie season with the Boston Celtics, and that was just the beginning for the 20-year-old forward.

After his eye-opening rookie campaign that saw the Duke product lead the Celtics to within one game of the NBA Finals without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, the expectations for Tatum’s sophomore season, and his career, are sky-high.

How high, you ask?

Well, fellow Duke basketball alumni and Hall of Famer Grant Hill thinks the young star is on track to end up where Hill will be enshrined Friday — the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I think he’s on his way,” Hill told MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “… He’s in a great situation, which is really good. In some ways you could say it’s a blessing and a curse. Because (the Celtics) are so talented, he doesn’t have to do as much, which is great for a young player, and they have a chance to win a championship, and have a lot of runway for the next five, six, eight years. But also it doesn’t really allow us to see the full package. I think we did see that last year when injuries hit that team, and now it was like they needed him to show and prove, and he did. And he was just a rookie. 19 years old. I think time. Time is what he needs, and I can’t wait to watch and see what he ultimately becomes. It’s scary.”

Tatum certainly has big expectations to live up to, but as he showed during his first season in Boston, he has the talent to exceed all of them.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports