Why Jalen Rose Expects Josh Gordon To ‘Thrive’ In Patriots’ Structured Culture

The Cleveland Browns gave Josh Gordon every opportunity to succeed in their system, but they finally reached their breaking point Monday when they dealt the talented wideout to the New England Patriots.

Gordon, who has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues, is going from an organization that did everything they could to help him stay in the league, to a team that will take a tough-love approach with the 27-year-old.

While some may believe Gordon will struggle in New England’s structured environment, ESPN’s Jalen Rose is of the mind that the culture change is just what the Baylor product needs.

Rose discussed the move Tuesday on “Jalen & Jacoby,” telling his co-host that he expects Gordon to “thrive” with Tom Brady and Co.

The Patriots certainly hope Rose is correct.

With Julian Edelman currently serving a PED-related suspension, Brady has struggled with the limited offensive weapons at his disposal. While Phillip Dorsett was solid in Week 1, the Patriots’ receivers were shut down in an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brady only is completing 37 percent of his passes to receivers, which is the second-worst mark in the NFL.

Gordon is one of the most talented receivers in the league, and if he can stay on the field for the Pats, he’ll give Brady a weapon he sorely needs.

